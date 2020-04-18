Timi Dakolo Reacts Over Disregard For Social Distancing At Abba Kyari’s Burial

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has reacted to the burial of Abba Kyari, late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari by pointing out that people present refused to observe social distancing in line with the present happenings.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he queried if they even have an understanding of the concept.

He wrote: “That burial gathering though.. and they all look like family men and people’s bosses. I am guessing most of them don’t know what social distancing is and why it is important.”