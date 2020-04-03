Timi Dakolo Shares Video Of His Daughters Having Misunderstanding

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to his social media space to share an adorable of his daughters, Zoe and Hallel having a misunderstanding.

In the video clip, the girls could be seen arguing over ‘who took the first hit’ while the singer tried his possible best to calm them down.

At the end, the ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner asked the girls to hug it out and apologize to one another which they eventually did.

However, Hallel couldn’t stop crying as she pointed out that she could still feel pain in her right leg so the singer told her to wait behind so he could check.

The father of three captioned the video;

”Dear God”

Watch the adorable video below: