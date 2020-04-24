Tinubu Loses ‘Most Trusted’ Aide

The national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his chief security officer, Lati Raheem to the cold hands of death.

According to report, the deceased was tagged as the most loyal aides of the politician during his lifetime.

He was said to have died in the hospital after a brief illness.

Also, according to the Cable, he was said to be battling diabetes and high blood pressure during before finally giving up the ghost.

Read Also: History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

A source who spoke with the cables said:

“He was sick briefly and hospitalised. He had high blood pressure and diabetes. He died in early hours of Friday,” the source said.