Tinubu Mourns Death Of His ‘Most Trusted Aide’

The national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the death of his chief security officer, Lateef Raheem who passed on after a brief illness.

The APC chieftain in his statement described the deceased as one of his trusted aides.

He wrote:

1. Lateef Raheem- My Extraordinary Aide

A good and decent man has gone. My Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, has passed and his death cuts severely. Lateef reported for work on Monday. Feeling a bit under the weather, he went home. We spoke on Wednesday by phone.

2. He was in fine spirits and was looking forward to resuming work. I felt nothing but profound shock, and then the emptiness of deep loss when I was awakened early Friday that my most trusted security aide had died and that I would never see him again.

3. I did not know the Wednesday conversation would be our last. The pain of his loss is acute. Lateef passed away during the early morning of Friday, April 25. He was buried later that day in accordance with Muslim rites. He was 51.

4. His unexpected death apparently was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. His unexpected death apparently was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure.

5. Lateef was a person of strong and resilient character. He never sought special treatment or favor despite his years of loyal and excellent service to me. He never took his work or his valued position as my aide for granted. He knew I relied on him and trusted him explicitly.

6. I met Lateef in early 1999 when he was seconded to me by the police during the campaign for the governorship election in Lagos. He stood faithfully beside me during the rigours of the primaries and campaign. He helped me weather the storm.

7. I quickly understood that he was an exceptional person and officer whom I wanted to be with him throughout the rest of my political journey. We remained together during my two-terms as governor of Lagos. We have been together since then.

8. As head of my security, Lateef had a permanent seat in my vehicle. Whenever I saw him there, I felt assured and relaxed. Now, I will look to his seat but not see him. I will miss him because that was truly his seat.

9. Over the years, Lateef became more than my chief security officer. He became a partner, a trustworthy friend. In the car, we talked and exchanged views and ideas.

10. His counsel was sound and valuable. We shared so much. Notwithstanding his unflinching professionalism, he was such a pleasant person to be with. He was a devout Muslim who often reminded me it was time for us to observe Salat.

Read Also: History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

11. Lateef dedicated his life to a cause, our progressive cause. He believed Nigeria could become better and that government had a vital role to play in enhancing security and prosperity so that the lives of the people might improve. He was a true patriot.

12. We must continue to push to make the progressive dream we shared become our reality. My deepest condolences are with his wives and children. With his passing, they have lost a caring husband and father.

13. May Almighty Allah comfort them, indeed, comfort all of us at this moment. May Almighty Allah give us strength and guidance that we may live lives of dedication to the public good and compassion for our fellow man.

14. May He grant the soul of Lateef eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Firdaus.

1. Lateef Raheem- My Extraordinary Aide

A good and decent man has gone. My Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, has passed and his death cuts severely. Lateef reported for work on Monday. Feeling a bit under the weather, he went home. We spoke on Wednesday by phone. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

2. He was in fine spirits and was looking forward to resuming work. I felt nothing but profound shock, and then the emptiness of deep loss when I was awakened early Friday that my most trusted security aide had died and that I would never see him again. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

3. I did not know the Wednesday conversation would be our last. The pain of his loss is acute. Lateef passed away during the early morning of Friday, April 25. He was buried later that day in accordance with Muslim rites. He was 51. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

4. His unexpected death apparently was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. His unexpected death apparently was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

5. Lateef was a person of strong and resilient character. He never sought special treatment or favor despite his years of loyal and excellent service to me. He never took his work or his valued position as my aide for granted. He knew I relied on him and trusted him explicitly. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

7. I quickly understood that he was an exceptional person and officer whom I wanted to be with him throughout the rest of my political journey. We remained together during my two-terms as governor of Lagos. We have been together since then. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

8. As head of my security, Lateef had a permanent seat in my vehicle. Whenever I saw him there, I felt assured and relaxed. Now, I will look to his seat but not see him. I will miss him because that was truly his seat. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

10. His counsel was sound and valuable. We shared so much. Notwithstanding his unflinching professionalism, he was such a pleasant person to be with. He was a devout Muslim who often reminded me it was time for us to observe Salat. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

11. Lateef dedicated his life to a cause, our progressive cause. He believed Nigeria could become better and that government had a vital role to play in enhancing security and prosperity so that the lives of the people might improve. He was a true patriot. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

12. We must continue to push to make the progressive dream we shared become our reality. My deepest condolences are with his wives and children. With his passing, they have lost a caring husband and father. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

12. We must continue to push to make the progressive dream we shared become our reality. My deepest condolences are with his wives and children. With his passing, they have lost a caring husband and father. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

14. May He grant the soul of Lateef eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Firdaus. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) April 25, 2020

l