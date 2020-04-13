Tiwa Savage Parties With American Rapper Diddy On Instagram Live (Video)

Afro-pop Queen, Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to celebrate the Easter celebration with American rapper Diddy.

Tiwa who has been gracing fans with her live feed on Instagram also allowed a few people to tap into her online party session.

From the video, Tiwa was seen grooving to a song as Diddy joined in the feed and also grooved to the beat.

READ ALSO – Tiwa Savage Shares Her Banging Risqué Photos On Instagram

While they partied, another lady was spotted in the live feed as they gave viewers a live party show.

Watch The Video Here: