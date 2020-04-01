Tiwa Savage Shares Her Risqué Photos On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to share some risqué photos of herself as she observes self-isolation in Lagos, Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls Mama Jamjam, as she is fondly called, recently stepped out after 10 days of staying indoors.

The single mother of one decided to tease her fans by putting her derrière on display.

In the photos, Savage donned a white crop top and white shorts as she watered the plants in what seems to be her ‘garden’.

Sharing the risqué photos via the photo-sharing app, the singer wrote;

”Keeping busy”.

See the full post and photos below: