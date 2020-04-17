Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Son’s Colorful Handiwork

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage took to her social media space to shows off her son, Jamil Balogun’s handiwork.

During this lockdown period, the single mom of one has been getting hands on experience by taking care of her son and tutoring him since schools are closed.

The proud mum couldn’t contain her joy after Jamil neatly colored a drawing of a fish and she had to share it on her Instagram page.

The singer captioned the post;

“Jamil actually took his time to colour this. He said mummy is this neat enough?“

Read Also: I Was There When Mayorkun, Dremo Were Signed To DMW: Ycee

See the full post below: