Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Son’s Colorful Handiwork

By Amaka Odozi

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

 The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said...
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a...
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage took to her social media space to shows off her son, Jamil Balogun’s handiwork.

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun
Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun

During this lockdown period, the single mom of one has been getting hands on experience by taking care of her son and tutoring him since schools are closed.

The proud mum couldn’t contain her joy after Jamil neatly colored a drawing of a fish  and she had to share it on her Instagram page.

The singer captioned the post;

“Jamil actually took his time to colour this. He said mummy is this neat enough?“

Read Also: I Was There When Mayorkun, Dremo Were Signed To DMW: Ycee

See the full post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

 

