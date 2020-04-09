Entertainment

Tiwa Savage, Son Sing Davido’s ‘1 Milli’ Song

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share one of her priceless moments with her son, Jamil Balogun on Wednesday.

The duo, who are currently spending time together during this lockdown period, could be seen having fun by singing Davido’s 1 Milli song.

Mama Jamjam, as she is fondly called, stated that her son makes her laugh and the song by her fellow colleague is one of her favorites.

In her words,

‘We have some priceless moments, Jam Jam always in my videos cracking me up BTW Jamil says the price has gone up #1milli one of my fav songs ATM‘

Read Also: Remove The Money I Make From Acting And From LUTH, I Still Will Not Be Broke – Jemima Osunde

Watch the video below:

Previous articleWhy People Pay As Much As N5m For My ‘Dry Joke’ – AY Reveals
Next articleDon Jazzy Makes Shocking Revelation On Instagram
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally opened up about her failed relationship with a colleague, Mike Adeyemi.The curvy actress, in an Instagram live,...
Read more

Toke Makinwa Advises Women On Proper Hygiene

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, in an Instagram live chat, advised women to ensure they take proper care of themselves. During the interactive session with...
Read more

Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nollywood actresses, Etinosa Idemudia and Halima Abubakar recently clashed on Instagram following the stolen baby photo saga.Information Nigeria recalls Abubakar got called out by...
Read more

Don Jazzy Makes Shocking Revelation On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has confessed to sleeping with an adult movie star during a question and answer session on Instagram.Information Nigeria recalls Don...
Read more
- Advertisement -