Tiwa Savage, Son Sing Davido’s ‘1 Milli’ Song

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share one of her priceless moments with her son, Jamil Balogun on Wednesday.

The duo, who are currently spending time together during this lockdown period, could be seen having fun by singing Davido’s 1 Milli song.

Mama Jamjam, as she is fondly called, stated that her son makes her laugh and the song by her fellow colleague is one of her favorites.

In her words,

‘We have some priceless moments, Jam Jam always in my videos cracking me up BTW Jamil says the price has gone up #1milli one of my fav songs ATM‘

Read Also: Remove The Money I Make From Acting And From LUTH, I Still Will Not Be Broke – Jemima Osunde

Watch the video below: