Tiwa Savage Thrills Fans With Amazing Gospel Performance (Video)

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage delivered an amazing gospel performance on Tuesday to the delight of her fans.

The multi-award winning singer took to her Instagram live to render some beautiful religious songs with the help of music producer cum singer, Mystro.

The single mom of one sang her heart out on some of the biggest gospel songs, leaving her fans thirsty for more praises and uplifting vibes especially now that churches are closed due to the lockdown directive.

Read Also: God’s Plan Is Bigger Than Your Mistakes, Funke Akindele Tells Fans

Watch her performance below: