To Enjoy Your Marriage, Know That Your Husband Is Your First Child – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to give wives the secret to having an enjoyable marriage.

According to Reno, for wives to enjoy their marriages, they must know their first cold is their husbands and not their actual kids.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

”Dear wife, If you want your marriage to be enjoyable, know that your first baby isn’t your firstborn.

”Your first and favourite baby is your husband. Create NEW space in your heart for your kids, but don’t give them space your husband once had.”

 

