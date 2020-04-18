Toke Makinwa Encourages Her Fans With Heartwarming Message (Photo)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa has shared a hopeful message to her fans in a new Instagram post.

The socialite who shared a photo of herself on Instagram wrote a heartwarming message to encourage as many as are struggling amid the lockdown.

Toke also stressed out how important it is to stay safe, prayerful and hopeful.

READ ALSO – You Will Not Be Successful If You Are Too Emotional – Toke Makinwa

Sharing on Instagram, Toke wrote in part: “Praying for a better world, I honestly ache for all the people struggling right now…”

See Photo Here: