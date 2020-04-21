Toke Makinwa Ousts Blackmailers Threatening To Release Her ‘Nude’ Photo

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has released screenshots of the messages she received from blackmailers.

According to the messages, the unidentified persons threatened to post altered nude images of the media personality.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Makinwa wrote;

“Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers. I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness. Stop with your bloody emails already 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.“

Read Also: Davido Reacts To Claims That He Lied About Chioma Contracting Coronavirus

See the full post below: