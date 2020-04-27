Toke Makinwa Reveals What She Will Do When Lockdown Is Relaxed

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa is sure tired of the lockdown.

The OAP/vlogger has now revealed the first thing she will be doing as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

According to Toke, she will be camped in the house with a man.

”What’s the first thing you gon do when the lockdown is over????? Imma be on lockdown with somebody’s son”

Both!!!! Father and sonskes perfect blend 😀 https://t.co/J2HqVSAC02 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 26, 2020

This is coming just hours after Toke stated that she is adding a lot of weight to specific parts of her body.