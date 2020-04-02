Toke Makinwa Shares Intimate Secret About Her Life [ Video]

Media girl Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to share some intimate facts about herself.

The OAP/vlogger partook in the trending Tik Tok ‘Never Have I Ever’ challenge and revealed what she has done sexually.

From getting very intimate with a man on a first date to having a Hickie, Toke revealed all in the barely 1-minute video she captioned;

”Freaky freaks edition…. Pls don’t judge me…. and I won’t judge you 😂😂😂😂 this was before I gave my life to Christ…. I’m still a Farrrrrgin oooo #tiktokaday pls don’t tag my family 😅😅😅😅 hope you are loving the app as much as I am, TikTok – TokeMakinwa”

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.