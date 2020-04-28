Toke Makinwa Speaks On Women Doing Business With Their Husbands

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa has shared her opinion on women who are in businesses with their husbands.

In a series of tweets, the socialite shared that many Nigerian men are no supportive of their wives as she also encouraged them to do so.

The socialite went further to compare women in businesses with their husbands to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Toke also pointed out that if a woman is doing better than her husband, the best thing the man could do is to support her.

See Her Post Here: