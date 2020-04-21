Tom And Jerry Cartoonist, Gene Deitch Dies At 95

Popular American cartoonist, illustrator and director of Tom and Jerry, Gene Deitch has passed away at the age of 95.

According to Metro UK, the Oscar-winning illustrator died on Thursday night at his apartment in Prague.

His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, confirmed the news to The Associated Press where he explained that star died ‘unexpectedly.’

