Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Test Negative For Coronavirus (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to reveal the results of the coronavirus test she and her son took earlier in the week.

The single mother of one stated that it came out negative, meaning she and her son are safe.

In her words;

“OUR RESULTS CAME BACK S FRW MINS AGO

AND WE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONA 🦠 VIRUSES…

.

.

We will still be observing all safety measures so as to stay clean & Health..

Thanks for your Prayers and well wishes❤️“

