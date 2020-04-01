Tonto Dikeh Goes For Coronavirus Test

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she got tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself sitting beside her son while getting tested by a fully-kitted official of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The actress didn’t exactly state whether her son, King Andre was also tested.

The single mother of one captioned the post;

“HAPPY NEW MONTH TO THE WORLD..

.

.

Love you All

#KINGTONTO

@t_d_foundation @ncdc_gov“

Fans of the actress are praying the result of the test comes out negative.

Read Also: NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

See the post below: