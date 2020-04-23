Tony Rapu Shares Transformation Video Of Former Street Tout, Michael Solomon

The story of an 11-year-old boy, popularly known as “Shanawole” went viral some years back after he claimed to belong to Eiye confraternity.

At that time, the boy, who was also a weed smoker, claimed he was a robber until he was eventually taken off the streets by the Pastor of This Present House, Tony Rapu, during a “God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission.”

Things have changed as he now bears Michael Solomon and he is totally unrecognizable.

Rapu shared a transformation video of the former street tour in celebration of his birthday.

Watch the video below: