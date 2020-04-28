Top Film Festivals Join Forces For Online Event

More than 20 film festivals around the world have joined to stream movies free on YouTube after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered movie theatres and forced the cancellation of annual showcases in Cannes and New York.

The 10-day “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” will feature content curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Tribeca film festivals, among others, starting on May 29, organizers Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube said in a statement.

The festival will showcase films, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations.

READ ALSO – Genevieve Nnaji Stuns At Marrakech Film Festival (Photos)

No details of the programming were announced, and it was unlikely that major new movies that generally launch at film festivals would be included.

See Video Here: