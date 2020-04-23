Tottenham Players Apologize For Disobeying Social Distancing Advice

Tottenham stars, Aurier, Sissoko

Tottenham stars Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko were forced to apologize on Tuesday after flouting government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus.

Ivory Coast defender Aurier had posted a video of himself training with club team-mate Sissoko on Instagram earlier in the day.

The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to France midfielder Sissoko, disregarding the current social distancing advice.

Spurs said they would speak to Aurier and Sissoko about their behavior.

Just hours later, the pair released a statement accepting they were in the wrong and pledging to donate to the National Health Service.

