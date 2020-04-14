Toyin Abraham Gives Out Cash Gifts To Fans On Twitter

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has brought smiles to the faces of some Nigerians as she credited their accounts with money following the lockdown extension.

The actress, also known as Mummy Ire, is currently trending on Twitter as fans have trooped to her page to thank her for the cash gifts while some are still dropping their account details on her timeline.

The award-winning actress, who advocated for palliatives to be put in place for the vulnerable ones in the country to cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, decided to help out in her own little way by giving out 5,000 naira to Nigerians.

See screenshots below: