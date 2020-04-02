Toyin Abraham Shares Video Made By COVID-19 Patients In Lagos Isolation Center

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to share a video made by Coronavirus patients in Lagos Isolation Centre.

Following the postponement of her movie launch, Abraham joined forces with the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC, and she promised to give updates on the COVID-19 crisis on her social media space.

Sharing the video via the photo-sharing app, the actress wrote;

”Good news #ToyinTitans!!!Our #COVID19Nigeria patients are saying thanks to the health care workers and various agencies ‐ Federal Government of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC, Lagos Ministry of Health and our governor @jidesanwoolu

We shall overcome.

#FactNotFear #BreaktheOutbreak #COVID19Nigeria #StrongerTogether #takeresponsibility #FlattenTheCurve“

Watch the video below: