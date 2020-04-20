Toyin Abraham Slams Followers For Focusing On Just Her Giveaways

Nollywood actress and mom of one Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to call her followers out.

According to the actress, her followers only responds when it comes to giveaways, but when she makes posts about COVID 19, they remain mute.

Read Also: I Felt I Was Going To Die -Toyin Abraham Speaks On Battling Depression

Toyin who has been giving back to her fans for days now tweeted;

”I will keep to my promise but imagine how many comments in less than 10mins but if it’s about covid 19 ( coronavirus)you people will keep mute. Now is money mummy ire mummy ire pick me is all I’m hearing.”