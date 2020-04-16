Toyin Abraham Tells Nigerians To Stop Judging People For Their Past Mistakes

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised Nigerians to stop people for their past mistakes.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the screen diva said since life does not come with a manual, we are all bound to make mistakes.

“We are all human and bound to make mistakes because LIFE DOES NOT COME WITH A MANUAL BOOK.

“If you do not learn, you cannot grow, and you either learn from your own mistakes or another person’s mistakes, this is how we grow in life. If no one makes mistake means we are all equal to God because only God is above mistakes.

“Don’t let people use your past mistakes to invalidate your current growth. People’s inability to accept your DEVELOPMENT, PROGRESSION and MATURITY is not your PROBLEM but theirs.

“Make your past your reference and not your residence and allow people who want to live there to remain there for as long as they want, it’s their choice.

“Therefore, before you judge or criticize someone for their past mistakes, remember that CHAPTER IN YOUR LIFE THAT YOU DON’T READ ALOUD, if people got to read it, would you like to be judged or criticized by it? Think about it.”