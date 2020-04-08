Treasure House Fire: PDP Alleges Foul Play, Demands Full Investigation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan has alleged foul play by the Buhari administration after fire gutted some rooms at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.
The cause of the inferno, which has since been contained by the Fire Service, is still unknown.
The major opposition National Publicity Secretary claims the fire is not unconnected with the call for a probe into subsidy payments made by the government since 2015 when Buhari became president.
Read the full statement below:
PDP Demands A Full-scale Investigation into Treasury House Fire
The @OfficialPDPNig has demanded a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious fire outbreak in critical offices at the… pic.twitter.com/cQojHd2F62
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 8, 2020