Tribalism Wrecked Nigeria, Says Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has opined that tribalism wrecked Nigeria.

He made the comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 22nd April.

The comment is coming less than 24 hours after he asked his followers on social media to stop dropping account numbers on his timeline because the lockdown is equally affecting him just like them.

The popular make-believe merchant has become more popular on the social media scene especially since he contested the Anambra gubernatorial poll in the last election.

He wrote: “Tribalism wrecked Nigeria.”