Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Following the lockdown, the masses have been seen opting for tricycles, popularly known as Keke, as the preferred means of transportation, thereby increasing its popularity in light of recent social distancing requirements.

This comes as no surprise because the open-spaced design of tricycles allows for easier accessibility, and more air circulation when compared, especially to larger vehicles with small or closed windows.

Recently, ridesharing companies circulated a newsletter that advised drivers to put down windows and put off air conditioning for cross-ventilation, a feature that is readily available with the tricycle.

As such, for the safety of members and passengers, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has issued regulations to protect the lives of riders and passengers. One of such regulations indicates that; “All Keke riders are advised to not carry more than two passengers at any time.”

