National News

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team

A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Following the lockdown, the masses have been seen opting for tricycles, popularly known as Keke, as the preferred means of transportation, thereby increasing its popularity in light of recent social distancing requirements.

This comes as no surprise because the open-spaced design of tricycles allows for easier accessibility, and more air circulation when compared, especially to larger vehicles with small or closed windows.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

Recently, ridesharing companies circulated a newsletter that advised drivers to put down windows and put off air conditioning for cross-ventilation, a feature that is readily available with the tricycle.

As such, for the safety of members and passengers, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has issued regulations to protect the lives of riders and passengers. One of such regulations indicates that; “All Keke riders are advised to not carry more than two passengers at any time.”

See Photo Here: 

Tricycle Riders
Tricycle Riders Take Step To Reduces Spread

(News Source)

 

Previous articleWe Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of Nigeria has begun the recruitment...
Read more

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9 April. He was 62.He was...
Read more

‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected with Coronavirus.Speaking at the Presidential...
Read more

COVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team

National News Valerie Oke - 0
A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria , Dr John Ibenu says...
Read more
- Advertisement -