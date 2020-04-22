Trump To Sign Executive Order Limiting Immigration

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he will be signing a law banning immigrants into the country, today.

The president made this known via his Twitter handle as a means of curbing the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

He tweeted;

”I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight – including for human trafficking!”