Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey To Donate $1Billion To Fight Coronavirus

The founder and chief executive officer(CEO) of popular micro-blogging site, Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate one billion dollars towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

He made the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 7th April.

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here.