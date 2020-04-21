‘Twitter Is Hub For Nigerians With Displaced Aggression’ – Beverly Naya

Popular actress, Beverly Naya has given a reason why people shouldn’t feel offended when they are insulted on Twitter.
According to the 31-years-old actress, the popular micro-blogging site is the hub for Nigerians with displaced aggression and they insult people because it makes them feel better about their own problems.
Her tweet reads;
“Twitter is the hub for Nigerians with displaced aggression. Every time you tweet, even if it’s “hi”, you stand the risk of being insulted for sharing your perspective/opinions. Most times, the insults make them feel better about their own problems, don’t take it personal. Lol“
See the full tweet below: