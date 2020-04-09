Entertainment

Twitter Users Knock Toke Makinwa Over Rude Comment

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has been dragged on the streets of Twitter at her attempt to dish out a warning to internet trolls.

The socialite who took to Twitter used the opportunity to call out those who are quick to drag celebrities over their choices.

Toke pointed out that people who are quick to drag her don’t matter in the scheme of things.

READ ALSO – ‘My Imagination Has Me Dating Drake’ – Toke Makinwa

However, Nigeria Twitter, welcomed her with a series of backlash as they dragged her for her choices and her lifestyle.

See Tweets Here:

Toke Makinwa
Reactions to Toke’s tweet

Toke Makinwa
More Reactions

Toke Makinwa
More Reactions

Toke Makinwa
More Photos

Toke Makinwa
More Reactions

 

