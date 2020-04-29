Twitter Users React To Rape Accusations Against Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo has been accused of rape by a young lady.

The issue started after a Twitter user took to the app to call out another user for tape. Not long after the story was shared, another user commented sharing the story of a young woman who was raped by the singer.

According to the Twitter user, a young lady had gone to visit Brymo alongside her friend. They talked about music, had wine and generally talked until it seemed like one of them had been drugged by Brymo and the singer used that opportunity to start assaulting the victim.

Read the full story be low:

This came directly from brymo’ victim and when UcheNelo called him out, y’all called her bitter pic.twitter.com/dLhi8M2Y7v — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) April 29, 2020

Twitter users have now reacted to the story. Read some of the comments below;

Brymo fans, do we need some level of intelligence to understand the reasons why your fav sexually harasses women too? Or it’s just his music we need that level of intelligence for? — … (@Sxmto_) April 29, 2020

That was how one lady too accused Neymar of rape then, opelope receipts. Who’d have imagined how the world will pounce on Neymar if there was no evidence to negate that false accusation. Now it’s Brymo’s turn. They’ve brought fresh gist of rape to the TL again,e be actual things — #LifeOfAnExtrovert 🔋🚀 (@_Abdulquyum) April 29, 2020

Brymo isn’t my fave or anything. I dont even like his music But I’m too old to believe a story all because someone wrote it with the Notes app on iPhone. Yes there can’t be evidence of rape ALSO the possibility of this being a false accusation is High pic.twitter.com/PIofq1d3ZM — Tonia Stark 🇳🇬🧡 (@coexisteen) April 29, 2020

‘Son Of Carpenter’ no mean say make you dey KNACK anything by force! This Brymo issue better not be true sha.. — Yom 🦟 (@YomYom_) April 29, 2020