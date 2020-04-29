Twitter Users React To Rape Accusations Against Brymo

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Brymo
Singer, Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo has been accused of rape by a young lady.

The issue started after a Twitter user took to the app to call out another user for tape. Not long after the story was shared, another user commented sharing the story of a young woman who was raped by the singer.

Read Also: Brymo Calls Out Artists Who Don’t Perform In Nigeria But Win Awards In The Country

According to the Twitter user, a young lady had gone to visit Brymo alongside her friend. They talked about music, had wine and generally talked until it seemed like one of them had been drugged by Brymo and the singer used that opportunity to start assaulting the victim.

Read the full story be low:

Twitter users have now reacted to the story. Read some of the comments below;

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here