Two Pilots Remanded In Prison For Defying Lockdown Orders In Rivers

Two Caverton pilots were arrested yesterday for violating an order by the Rivers State Government on closure of all borders including the airspace.

TheCable reports that the duo have also been remanded in prison custody till May 19.

The two pilots identified as Samuel Urgoji and Samuel Buhari, were arraigned in a Chief Magistrate Court for conducting themselves in a “manner likely to cause a breach of peace by flying and discharging passengers from the Twin-Otter Caverton Helicopters at the Air Force Base”.

Chief Magistrate D. D. Ihua-Maduenyi who ordered that a medical test be carried out on the pilots to ascertain their health status, also ordered that they be remanded in prison till May 19, 2020 when their trial will commence.

However, Caverton kicked against the court’s directive which remanded their pilots in prison custody.

The airline insisted that it received approval from the Minister of Aviation to operate essential services during the lockdown.

The company appealed to the federal government to urge the Rivers State government to release “our pilots who violated no law and are being unduly punished for reasons we still do not understand.”