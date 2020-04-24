Two Police Officers Exchange Blows Over Bribe In Edo (Video)

A new video is currently making the rounds on social media capturing the moment two police officers were seen fighting dirty on the street.

In the video, residents and passersby had to run to the scene before the duo were separated from each other.

At the time of this report, it remains unknown where and when the incident happened.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Vows To Continue To Support Police; Commissions New Lagos Area ‘J’ Command

However, a quick look at the surrounding captures the police patrol vehicle being parked behind them as they exchange series of punches.

Watch the video below;