Metro News

Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Murder In Ogun

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Two suspected cultists have been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly killing a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) identified as Kolawole Ajomale.

The suspects, Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi were arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Ijebu-Igbo division following complaints against them.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly shot the deceased on the head and stomach on Sunday, April 5, at his residence, where they attacked him.

The police said the suspects allegedly murdered the deceased in the presence of his pregnant wife and then went into hiding.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led his men to the hideout where the suspects were apprehended.

READ ALSO – Vigilante Member Caught Pants Down With Colleague’s Wife In Ogun State (Video)

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that the suspects admitted to have killed the deceased to retaliate the murder of one of their members killed by OPC in 2017.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed killing the deceased but they claimed to have done it in revenge of the death of one member of their cult group whom they alleged was killed by OPC men in 2017. They further confessed to have vowed since then that any member of OPC seen will be killed in vengeance of the death of their late colleague.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution,” Oyeyemi added

Previous articleNCDC Confirms 22 New Cases Of Coronavirus
Next articleUK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Akeredolu Grants Permission For Church Easter Service

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Ondo state government has granted permission to churches in the state to hold Easter celebration services on Sunday, April 12, despite the total ban...
Read more

Lockdown: 34 Lagos Joggers Bag 14-Day Quarantine, Community Service

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has sentenced 34 persons to 14-day community service for violating the social distancing orders of the Lagos...
Read more

Hypo Donates Products To NCDC To Fight Covid-19

Metro News Victor - 0
As part of its relentless contribution and support towards battling the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Hypo, makers of Nigeria’s beloved...
Read more

Soldiers Punish Lagos Residents For Flouting Stay-At-Home Order

Metro News Amaka Odozi - 0
Some residents of Gbagada in Lagos state were reportedly made to face the law after they violated the lockdown directive by the government.A photo...
Read more
- Advertisement -