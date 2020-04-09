Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Murder In Ogun

Two suspected cultists have been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly killing a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) identified as Kolawole Ajomale.

The suspects, Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi were arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Ijebu-Igbo division following complaints against them.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly shot the deceased on the head and stomach on Sunday, April 5, at his residence, where they attacked him.

The police said the suspects allegedly murdered the deceased in the presence of his pregnant wife and then went into hiding.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led his men to the hideout where the suspects were apprehended.

READ ALSO – Vigilante Member Caught Pants Down With Colleague’s Wife In Ogun State (Video)

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that the suspects admitted to have killed the deceased to retaliate the murder of one of their members killed by OPC in 2017.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed killing the deceased but they claimed to have done it in revenge of the death of one member of their cult group whom they alleged was killed by OPC men in 2017. They further confessed to have vowed since then that any member of OPC seen will be killed in vengeance of the death of their late colleague.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution,” Oyeyemi added