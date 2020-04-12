Two Teenage Boys Drown In Lagos Beach

Two teenagers have drowned at a community beach in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, according to a new report.

The deceased persons, Dare, 16 and Fawas, 15 were said to have drowned on Saturday.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Police received a distress call that Dare and Fawas, both residents of Epelemeje Orofun community, Akodo, Ibeju-lekki, allegedly got drowned while playing in the community beach.

“The Command has deployed its Marine Police Team to the area on search and rescue operations.

“The Command advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period,” he said.