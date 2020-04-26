Two Things To Suspect When Your Husband Beats Your House Help Too Much: Actress Kehinde Olorunyomi

Nollywood actress, Kehinde Olorunyomi has advised wives to be vigilant when their husbands beat their house help too much.

According to the screen diva, when such occurs, it is either the man is sleeping with the maid or the maid is proving stubborn to sleep with.

She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 25th April.

She wrote:

“When your husband beats your house help too much, be vigilant my sister, he is sleeping with her or the girl is proving difficult to sleep with.”