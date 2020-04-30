Ubi Franklin Pens Heart Warming Message To Celebrate Chioma On Her Birthday

Popular musical executive and entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate Chioma, fiance to popular singer, Davido on the occasion of her birthday.

Ubi in his message hailed the birthday girl for always sending him his share from business deals as at when due.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to Mrs Chioma David Adeleke @thechefchi.

Thank you for everything you do for people around you and thank you for the steady sending me my percentage from deals. We got to do more @davidoofficial send Kpa make we do stay home party.”