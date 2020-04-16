Entertainment

Ubi Franklin Responds To Claims That He Is A Deadbeat Dad To His 4th Child

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: People With Over N5, 000 In Bank Won’t Get Palliatives ― FG

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has replied his South African baby mama, Nicola Siyo, over claims by her that he is a deadbeat dad to his son.

Nicola, who welcomed their son in April 2019, revealed Ubi has never met their son but comes online to display affection for him.

Read Also: Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

Ubi has now responded saying even as he is not physically with Nicola and her child, he always met his financial obligation to all his four children, including Shiloh, Nicola’s child.

He added that he loves all his children but cannot be there with them physically because of work.

Ubi’s other babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, also chimed in to defend him.

Previous articleOmokri Loses Grandfather
Next articleLockdown: Nigerian Model, Beverly Osu Rants On Instagram
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: Nigerian Model, Beverly Osu Rants On Instagram

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian actress and model Beverly Osu has slammed those shaming others for not letting something new during this lockdown.According to Osu, everyone isn't the...
Read more

BBNaija’s Khloe Cries Out About Losing Her Mind As Lockdown Continues

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2018 BBNaija housemate Kloe as taken to social media to cry out about the extent at which the lockdown is getting to her.According to...
Read more

BBNaija’s Anto Reveals What She Will Be Doing After The Lockdown

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
With the lockdown extension, so many celebrities have taken to their pages to share their displeasure about it.2018 BBNaija housemate Antolecky has joined in...
Read more

I Am Sexiest Alive, Says Teni As She Shows Off Erotic Dance Skills (Video)

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has no doubt become an internet sensation asides her musical prowess in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -