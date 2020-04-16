Ubi Franklin Responds To Claims That He Is A Deadbeat Dad To His 4th Child

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has replied his South African baby mama, Nicola Siyo, over claims by her that he is a deadbeat dad to his son.

Nicola, who welcomed their son in April 2019, revealed Ubi has never met their son but comes online to display affection for him.

Ubi has now responded saying even as he is not physically with Nicola and her child, he always met his financial obligation to all his four children, including Shiloh, Nicola’s child.

He added that he loves all his children but cannot be there with them physically because of work.

Ubi’s other babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, also chimed in to defend him.