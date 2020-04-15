Entertainment

Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Music executive, Ubi Franklin’s South African babymama, Nicola Siyo, called him out on social media after he reposted a video of their son, Shiloh.

Nicola Siyo
Ubi’s babymama, Nicola Siyo

The South-African beauty accused the music executive of neglecting their child and pretending to be a ‘dotting dad’ to deceive people.

In her words;

“Instagram daddy of the decade ubifranklintriplemg tell me, have you ever met this Shiloh you are busy posting? Do you know he is turning one? Public image does not raise children.”

Read Also: Brymo Tells Adekunle Gold His Secret To Making Good Music

See the post below:

The lady’s post
The lady’s post

Her Insta-story post
Her Insta-story post

Another Insta-story post
Another Insta-story post

