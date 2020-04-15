Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

Music executive, Ubi Franklin’s South African babymama, Nicola Siyo, called him out on social media after he reposted a video of their son, Shiloh.

The South-African beauty accused the music executive of neglecting their child and pretending to be a ‘dotting dad’ to deceive people.

In her words;

“Instagram daddy of the decade ubifranklintriplemg tell me, have you ever met this Shiloh you are busy posting? Do you know he is turning one? Public image does not raise children.”

See the post below: