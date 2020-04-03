EntertainmentUncategorized

Uche Ogbodo Reacts As Popular Blogger Takes Slams Tonto Dikeh

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo reacted after Blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus took a swipe at her colleague, Tonto Dikeh on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko Korkus
Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko Korkus

It all began after Dikeh refused to speak on the feud she has with the blogger during an Instagram live Interview with music executive, Ubi Franklin as she stated that it’s belittling for her.

Angered by her response, Stella took to her Instagram page to post a dog picture with the words;

“Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am up. You said you would belittle yourself if you talk about me in the interview question When you were asked about your problems with me?Honey you belittled yourself when you went to Dubai to chop sheet. Mscheeew .
Ant thinking it is a butterfly.
Please my people coronavirus is real. Wash your hands and stay home,” She wrote.

Reacting to the post, Uche Ogbodo shared a a “Laughing out Loud” Emoji in the comment section.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Genevieve Nnaji Joins Tik Tok

See the exchange below:

The blogger’s post

The blogger’s comment section
The blogger’s comment section

