UK Extends Lockdown By Three Weeks

The Government of the United Kingdom has extended the lockdown by another three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus, made this known on Thursday.

Also Read: Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Raab said there was hope that the number of new infections was no longer rising in the community daily but there was less certainty about some hospitals and care homes.

He explained that to be sure the outbreak was under control, people would have to stick with the instructions to “stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”