UK Extends Lockdown By Three Weeks

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Government of the United Kingdom has extended the lockdown by another three weeks to curtail the spread of...
Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
The Government of the United Kingdom has extended the lockdown by another three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus, made this known on Thursday.

Also Read: Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Raab said there was hope that the number of new infections was no longer rising in the community daily but there was less certainty about some hospitals and care homes.

He explained that to be sure the outbreak was under control, people would have to stick with the instructions to “stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).According...
Nigeria Missing As IMF Approves Debt Relief For 25 Countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the approval of debt service relief to 25 countries.Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, in a statement put...
COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month as the death toll has...
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over severe symptoms of novel coronavirus.He...
