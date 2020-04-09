General NewsWorld news

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “improving” after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

Mr Johnson was now sitting up in bed and “engaging positively” with the clinical team at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, the chancellor added.

Mr Sunak also said a Cobra meeting on Thursday would discuss “the approach” to take in reviewing lockdown measures.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

It comes as a record 938 daily deaths were reported in UK hospitals.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 7,097, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

