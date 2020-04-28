Umahi Lifts Ban On Okada Operators, Curfew, Journalists In Ebonyi

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has relaxed the curfew he earlier imposed in the state as well as the activities of motorcycle operators.

Also, he has announced the pardon of the two journalists whom he placed on life ban from covering state functions and entering any government facilities in the state.

He made this known in a live broadcast on Tuesday.

“We are lifting the 7pm to 7am curfew and ban on Okada in Ebonyi state but not at the boundary locations.

“The restriction of the use of Okada and other means of passenger’s transportation, including the bike passengers vehicular movement there are still banned at the boundary locations, say 300-metre radius.”

On the press, I directed that the unfortunate incident with the press was not intentional but am asking everybody to disregard what has happened.

“Because we are all partners in progress and let us work together. But I will advise that you please cross-check information.

“I specifically asked that the SUN and Vanguard reporters be invited as a father when you beat a child with one hand you bring the child back with another hand”, he explained.