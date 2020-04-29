Unauthorised Use Of Picture On Campaign Billboard: Court Orders Atiku, Saraki To Pay N5m Damages To Trader

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Buhari on social media, mocked PDP’s 2019 Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki over the judgment of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a lawsuit filed by a trader.

Lagos-based trader, Amudat Adeleke, had filed a lawsuit against a former President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, over alleged unauthorized use of her picture on campaign billboards.

Saraki was the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation for the 2019 general election.

Also joined in the suit FHC/L/CS/193/19 are the Peoples Democratic Party; Abubakar, who was the party’s presidential flag bearer; and his running mate, Peter Obi.

Adeleke averred that her image was displayed in strategic places in Lagos such as Onikan, Costain, Apongbon, Airport Road, WAEC in Yaba, Illupeju, and Ikorodu.

However, Lauretta Onochie on Tuesday night stated that a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki to pay ₦5m damages to the trader.

“A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered PDP’s 2019 candidate @atiku & his Campaign Director @bukolasaraki

, to pay ₦5m damages to a trader, Amuda Adeleke, for unauthorized use of her photograph on the PDP campaign billboard.

“More please. Its colossal damage to be on PDP billboard,” Lauretta wrote on Twitter.