US Rapper And Fashion Designer, Kanye West Officially Becomes A Billionaire

US rapper, music producer cum fashion entrepreneur, Kanye West has joined the exclusive club of hip hop billionaires, according to business magazine Forbes.

Yeezy, as he’s also known, becomes the second hip hop star, after Jay Z, to be certified a billionaire by the magazine.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West

Last year, his 15 percent royalty from his Yeezy footwear sales (in partnership with Adidas) fetched him roughly $140 million.

The rapper and fashion designer, who has long coveted the status, is said to have a net worth valued at $1.3bn.

His GOOD Music record label and the rights to his back catalogue are worth at least $90m (£73m) in total, according to Forbes.

West’s other notable assets are $81m (£66m) in property and $21m (£17m) in land, according to his team.