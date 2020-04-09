Entertainment

US Rapper, Chynna Rogers, Dies At 25

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

American rapper and model, Chynna Rogers, is dead.

Rogers who performed with ASAP Rocky’s hip-hop collective ASAP Mob passed away suddenly at the age of 25.

Confirming the sad news, her manager wrote;

Read Also: Oh No! Nigerian Rapper Dies While Returning From Friend’s Graduation Thanksgiving (Photos)

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Billboard’s Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.

A statement from her management team at True Panther reads: “Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Rogers, in the past battled with opioid addiction. She started her career as a model, after signing with Ford Models when she was just 14.

A$AP Mob led tributes to the young artist on Twitter. He wrote: “REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS,” reads a message from the hip-hop collective’s social accounts.

