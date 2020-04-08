LifestyleHealth and Food

Vet Warns Pets Can Pass Coronavirus Between Humans

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A veterinary doctor has warned people that pets like cats and dogs could help pass Coronavirus between humans even though the chances of that happening are very slim.

According to Metro UK, the vet, Dr Scott Miller was responding to concerns about whether humans can catch Coronavirus from their pets.

Recall that a tiger at a New York City zoo tested positive for Coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known COVID-19 case in an animal.

READ ALSO – Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG

It has also been confirmed that the virus was transmitted to six other lions and tigers in the zoo.

Scientists say pets can’t transmit the virus to humans but a vet doctor Dr Scott Miller says he believes pets can transfer the virus using their fur.

Watch The Video Here:

