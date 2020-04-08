Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, Who Played Boniface In Village Headmaster, Dies

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as one of its members, Ukwak Asuquo has passed away.

The thespian was quite known for his role as Boniface in the television drama, The Village Headmaster.

The actor’s death comes as a rude shock as it was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda Coker on their official Instagram page.

The statement reads in part;

“With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster…”

Read the full statement below: